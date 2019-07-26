Bridgeway Capital Management Position in Wesbanco (WSBC) Lowered by $507,000; Shareholder Ally Financial Raised Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $308.73. About 1.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,196 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 117,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesbanco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 431,182 shares traded or 142.61% up from the average. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 15.28% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 70C; 25/05/2018 – Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Again Names WesBanco A Winner Of The Columbus Metro Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $378.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION; 23/03/2018 – WesBanco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – WesBanco CEO and CFO to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CO AND FARMERS CAPITAL BANK CORP; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement And Plan Of Merger With Farmers Capital Bank Corporation; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco-Farmers Transaction Anticipated to Be Approximately 3% Accretive to Earnings in 2019

More notable recent WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Old Line Bancshares, Inc. – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WesBanco to acquire Old Line Bancshares for $500M – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WesBanco Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.23% Yield (WSBC) – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WesBanco Awarded $25 Million of New Markets Tax Credit Investments – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2019: NAVI,OLBK,WSBC,NDAQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 807,600 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $59.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSBC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 0.50% more from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 1,558 shares in its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.08% or 4,962 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 10,644 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Etrade Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 14,572 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 328,257 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company invested 0.01% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Sei Invests Company holds 785 shares. Ohio-based Lifeplan Financial Gru has invested 0.01% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). 56,981 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Brown Advisory Inc has 196,232 shares. Blackrock stated it has 3.86 million shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 153,389 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley. Shares for $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30.