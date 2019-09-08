Bridgeway Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Home Bancorp (HBCP) as Stock Rose; P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) Market Valuation Rose While Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) by 82.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 253,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 53,206 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 306,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 227,611 shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The institutional investor held 47,591 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 64,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 7,338 shares traded. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Hasn’t Made a Determination to Fill the Vacancy on the Board; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 35,647 shares to 303,480 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 57,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 49,800 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 178,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc.