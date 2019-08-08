Bridgeway Capital Management Lowered By $699,300 Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LTD ORDI (BJWTF) Sellers Decreased By 7.83% Their Shorts

BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LTD ORDI (OTCMKTS:BJWTF) had a decrease of 7.83% in short interest. BJWTF’s SI was 40.68 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.83% from 44.13M shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 15066 days are for BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LTD ORDI (OTCMKTS:BJWTF)’s short sellers to cover BJWTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5197 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 3,700 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 73,200 shares with $13.90M value, down from 76,900 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $166.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $217.96. About 2.91 million shares traded or 1.46% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various water services and environmental protection services in Mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Portugal. The company has market cap of $4.75 billion. The Company’s Sewage and Reclaimed Water Treatment and Construction Services segment constructs and operates sewage and reclaimed water treatment plants; constructs a seawater desalination plant; and provides construction services for renovation projects. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Water Distribution Services segment distributes and sells piped water; and provides related services.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) stake by 7,000 shares to 179,150 valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) stake by 33,000 shares and now owns 102,033 shares. Archrock Inc was raised too.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.