Bridgeway Capital Management Lifted Tower Intl (TOWR) Position; Janney Capital Management Has Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $776,223; Market Valuation Rose

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tower Intl Inc (TOWR) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tower Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 107,053 shares traded. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 28.68% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tower International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWR); 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q EPS 83c; 22/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Dick Bradley as Chief Technology Officer; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Steve Greenfield as President; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Net $17.3M; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Rev $563.5M

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 6,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,497 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16 million, up from 102,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsdtree Fltg Treas Etf (USFR) by 104,469 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $45.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orange Spon Adr (NYSE:ORAN) by 23,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,220 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Mgmt has 14,451 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,130 were reported by Windsor Mgmt Ltd Llc. Rdl Fincl has invested 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Illinois-based One Trading Lp has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Interocean Llc holds 247,670 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 2,788 shares. Monetta Inc owns 15,000 shares. Oakwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Ca stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Churchill Management holds 0.27% or 91,057 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Bancorporation In holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,608 shares. North Mgmt Corporation invested in 1.97% or 106,590 shares. Maine-based Bath Savings Trust has invested 1.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 456,447 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold TOWR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tcw Gp holds 50,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,303 shares. Blackrock stated it has 1.86M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Phocas Fincl Corporation has 0.43% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Charles Schwab Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 310,630 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 14,105 shares. Towle & Com owns 1.10M shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 2,704 shares. Spark Invest Limited Company holds 0.04% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) or 36,200 shares. Northern Trust reported 224,941 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 22,220 shares. Paradigm Capital Mgmt reported 50,000 shares.