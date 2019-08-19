Bridgeway Capital Management Lifted Its Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Position by $675,000 as Stock Value Declined; Quantum Capital Management Position in Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Has Decreased by $7.39 Million as Stock Price Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 111,553 shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – TOTAL LOSS RELATED TO NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES DEAL IS ESTIMATED TO BE $165 MLN TO $170 MLN; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ANTICIPATES TO CLOSE MORE THAN 200 STORES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Signet Overseas for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Dn Low-To-Mid Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – SRS Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Signet; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ANNOUNCED COMPREHENSIVE THREE-YEAR TRANSFORMATION PLAN TO DRIVE GROWTH AND LONG TERM FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – PROVIDES FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE FOR SAME STORE SALES DOWN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Signet Industries Ltd. – Results-Financial Results For 31.03.2018; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 913 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 50,469 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Dupont Management accumulated 0.01% or 20,961 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). First Advisors Lp accumulated 30,144 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc reported 10,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 353,514 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 156,279 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 20,567 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 146,722 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 13,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Fin Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 10,000 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 73,900 shares to 66,854 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 602,550 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) news were published by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com which released: “Don’t Reach for the Brass Ring With Signet Jewelers – TheStreet.com” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Signet On The Bounce – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Signet Jewelers: A Diamond Back On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Signet Jewelers Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Buy – Computer Programs And Systems – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2015, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CPSI to Acquire Get Real Health to Expand Patient Engagement Solutions – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference – Business Wire” published on May 15, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CPSI to Acquire Healthland for $250 Million and Announces Expansion of Its Senior Management Team – Business Wire” with publication date: November 25, 2015.