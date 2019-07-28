Bridgeway Capital Management Increases Stake in Meritage Homes (MTH); Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake as Share Value Declined

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 4,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,384 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 9,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 194.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 129,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,542 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 66,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 792,905 shares traded or 138.06% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate Lp reported 4,100 shares stake. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 3.86 million shares stake. Thomas White International has 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 275 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Company accumulated 11,639 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management stated it has 3,547 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 14,416 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has 5,428 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Country Club Trust Na holds 2,482 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 2.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 1.56M shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kessler Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 300 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests invested 0.59% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Haverford Financial Ser invested in 47,112 shares or 4.18% of the stock.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,131 shares to 89,612 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 40,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 850 shares to 15,650 shares, valued at $27.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).