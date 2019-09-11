Bridgeway Capital Management Increases Stake in Kelly Svcs (KELYA); Luminus Management Continues to Hold Stake in Aecom (ACM)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kelly Svcs Inc (KELYA) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 29,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.38% . The institutional investor held 181,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 151,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kelly Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 149,714 shares traded. Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has risen 17.13% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.13% the S&P500. Some Historical KELYA News: 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q EPS 74c; 09/03/2018 – Kelly Services Elect Gerald Adolph to Board, Which Now Numbers 10 Member; 08/05/2018 – Kelly Educational Staffing® Names Nicolae Boariu as National Substitute Teacher of the Year 2018; 26/03/2018 – Talent Managers Declare Gig Work the ‘New Normal’ According to Research from Kelly Services®; 09/05/2018 – Kelly Services Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kelly Services Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KELYA); 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 09/03/2018 – KELLY SERVICES BOOSTS BOARD TO 10, APPOINTS GERALD ADOLPH; 09/03/2018 Kelly Services® Elects New Board Member

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 823,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 5.23 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.08 million, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 999,392 shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 24,100 shares to 63,870 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 89,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,550 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

