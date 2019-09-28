Bridgeway Capital Management Increases Stake in Era Group (ERA); Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Has Upped by $816,168

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 193.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 6,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 9,982 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 62.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 135,000 shares as the company's stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 352,350 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 217,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 55,664 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 56,390 shares to 378,876 shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 739,200 shares to 351,150 shares, valued at $26.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 84,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,382 shares, and cut its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.62 in 2019Q1.

