Bridgeway Capital Management Increased Its Ship Finance International L (SFL) Stake by $480,000; Share Price Rose; Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Increased Olin (OLN) Stake

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ship Finance International L (SFL) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 709,900 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88 million, up from 669,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ship Finance International L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 182,722 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 26/03/2018 – SFL – Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CASH CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS FINANCED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET AND A $320 MLN UNSECURED LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – REG-SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 18/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED:; 20/05/2018 – Strong Programme Raises Profile of the Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference; 19/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST QUARTERLY IN ARREARS AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – PURCHASE PRICE OF THE FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS IS CONFIDENTIAL

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 91,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 259,552 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 168,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 1.84M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 98,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SFL – Second Quarter 2019 Presentation NYSE:NYSE: SFL – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ship Finance: Clinches Yet Another Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SFL – First Quarter 2019 Presentation NYSE:NYSE: SFL – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SFL – First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:NYSE: SFL – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SFL – Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. by 15,550 shares to 668,033 shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,994 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Businesses – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Vista Outdoor’s Turnaround Is More Difficult After Walmart’s Ammo Ban – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872 worth of stock or 600 shares. Sutton Scott McDougald had bought 8,000 shares worth $165,678. Shares for $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L. Shares for $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. Shares for $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 98,982 shares. Nordea Mngmt stated it has 186,181 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 42,100 shares. 259,552 are held by Schneider Cap Management Corporation. 9,207 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). State Street owns 6.53 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 115 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 203,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.40M were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. 322,094 are held by Group Inc. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ameritas Investment reported 0.05% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Engines Advsr Ltd invested in 94,174 shares. 253,361 were accumulated by Broadview Advsrs Ltd Co. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 217,730 shares.