Bridgeway Capital Management Holds Stake in First Bank Williamstown Nj (FRBA); Manchester Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Mccormick & Co (MKC)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in First Bank Williamstown Nj (FRBA) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 34,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,863 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 145,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in First Bank Williamstown Nj for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 1,122 shares traded. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 20.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 258.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, up from 876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $159.81. About 262,306 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

More notable recent First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Joint Corp. (JYNT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “First Bank focuses on expansion, brings in lending team from BB&T – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on December 14, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “First Bank Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Net Income of $4.1 Million – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on May 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Financial Trends McCormick’s Management Wants Investors to Focus On – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in June – Fox Business” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Pfizer, FMC and McCormick & Company – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sustainability Spices Up McCormick & Co. Supply Chain – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

