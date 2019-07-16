Bridgeway Capital Management Holding in Western Digital (WDC) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Smith Asset Management Group LP Holding In Centene (CNC) Was Has Lifted

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 995,100 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.83M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.16% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 8.43M shares traded or 30.71% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 326,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 659,316 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04 million, up from 333,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 1.95 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 117,706 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 29,501 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.28% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Koshinski Asset owns 7,843 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 64,471 shares. Quantitative Management holds 30,700 shares. Eqis Capital Management has 0.12% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 30,418 shares. 39,378 are held by Blb&B Advsr. 195,145 were accumulated by Robotti Robert. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0.05% stake. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Incorporated holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 7.10M shares. Eventide Asset Limited has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecology & Environment Inc (NASDAQ:EEI) by 51,000 shares to 115,768 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Digital Unleashes its Fastest, Densest and Most Flexible Lineup of IntelliFlashâ„¢ All-Flash Arrays – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Chip Stocks to Buy This Year – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Impact Western Digital (WDC) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Digital’s IntelliFlashâ„¢ Family Achieves SAP HANA® Certification to Accelerate Real-Time Insights for Enterprise Customers – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,202.53. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Health Net Assisting Members in Kern and San Bernardino Counties During State of Emergency – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.