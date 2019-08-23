Bridgeway Capital Management Has Upped Its Ship Finance International L (SFL) Stake; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering Medtronic plc (MDT)

Among 10 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $111.40’s average target is 4.15% above currents $106.96 stock price. Medtronic had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $100 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $11200 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 21. See Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $107.0000 New Target: $118.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $110 New Target: $117.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $118.0000 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $111 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Maintain

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Ship Finance International L (SFL) stake by 22.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 125,000 shares as Ship Finance International L (SFL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 669,900 shares with $8.27M value, up from 544,900 last quarter. Ship Finance International L now has $1.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 404,906 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 03/05/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 31/05/2018 – SFL – First Quarter 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 03/05/2018 – REG-SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – PURCHASE PRICE OF THE FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS IS CONFIDENTIAL; 20/05/2018 – Strong Programme Raises Profile of the Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference; 26/03/2018 – SFL – Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD QTRLY TOTAL CHARTER REVENUES $133 MLN VS $152 MLN IN QTR ENDING DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) stake by 14,792 shares to 27,150 valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) stake by 170,600 shares and now owns 553,490 shares. Capri Holdings Limited was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ship Finance International has $13.5 highest and $13 lowest target. $13.25’s average target is -3.92% below currents $13.79 stock price. Ship Finance International had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by FBR Capital.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 2.14 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold Medtronic plc shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.45% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 43,462 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 501,067 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital reported 1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Community Retail Bank Na invested in 4,452 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.99% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Argent Tru holds 35,834 shares. Live Your Vision Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,035 shares. Blackhill Incorporated holds 0.44% or 28,309 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust Co reported 1.85% stake. Chesley Taft And Limited accumulated 10,029 shares. Castleark Lc has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 1.53% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited has 3.86M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

