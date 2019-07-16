Bridgeway Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Covenant Transn Group (CVTI) by $450,000 as Stock Declined; Laboratory Corp. Of America (LH) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake by $3.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (LH) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 19,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,922 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, up from 23,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp. Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 500,852 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (CVTI) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 136,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Covenant Transn Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.90% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 219,793 shares traded or 82.29% up from the average. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 43.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 28/03/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING COVENANT BREACH WAIVERS EXTENDED TO MAY 31; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Doubles Consent Fee to Amend Covenant From Capital Bonds; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 19/03/2018 – SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD – GROUP CONTINUES TO GENERATE STRONG CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, WHICH HAS RESULTED IN GROUP TRADING WITHIN DEBT COVENANT LEVELS; 01/05/2018 – MERCER GROUP HAS INFORMED BANKER IT MAY BREACH COVENANT; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR: CreditWatch Reflects Likelihood We Will Lower Rating in the Next Mo if Moby Doesn’t Reach Agreement With Lenders to Expand Covenant Headroom; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Transportation Group Announces Expectations Concerning 1Q Fincl Results; 16/04/2018 – Flakt Woods Lenders Consent to Leverage Covenant Waiver

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 1,982 shares to 139,172 shares, valued at $27.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,811 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. 1,038 shares were sold by Williams R Sanders, worth $152,586.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $75,000 activity.