Bridgeway Capital Management Has Upped Covenant Transn Group (CVTI) Stake by $450,000; Excalibur Management Has Lowered Its P & G (PG) Stake as Share Price Rose

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (CVTI) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 136,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Covenant Transn Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 57,368 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 23/04/2018 – In Recognition of Earth Day, Covenant Capital Group Announces New Water Consumption Savings; 19/03/2018 – SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD – GROUP CONTINUES TO GENERATE STRONG CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, WHICH HAS RESULTED IN GROUP TRADING WITHIN DEBT COVENANT LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Black Diamond Clo 2015-1 Designated Activity Company Ratings Unaffected By Wal Covenant Extension; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s: Cairn Clo Iv B.V. Ratings Unaffected By Wal Covenant Extension; 28/03/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING COVENANT BREACH WAIVERS EXTENDED TO MAY 31; 12/03/2018 – Aryzta Covenant Jitters, Just Eat Lost Appetite: Europe Consumer; 01/05/2018 – MERCER GROUP HAS INFORMED BANKER IT MAY BREACH COVENANT; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For W/S Packaging Holdings, Inc. Bond Offering; 14/03/2018 – COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC – FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED FEB 28, 2018, AVERAGE FREIGHT REVENUE PER TRACTOR INCREASED 6.3% VS LAST YEAR; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in P & G (PG) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 32,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in P & G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Covenant Transportation Group Announces Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Covenant Transportation Group Enhances Portfolio With Acquisition of Landair; Updates Expectations Concerning Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2018. More interesting news about Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ted Alling, Partner Of Dynamo Ventures, On Chattanooga’s Startup Culture – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Covenant Transportation Group Announces Updated Expectations Concerning Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $75,000 activity.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 25,904 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $43.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,450 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,749 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 208,294 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc owns 0% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 905 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,082 shares. 80,665 are held by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested in 37,692 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 13,884 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management holds 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) or 23,551 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.01% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). 97,690 were accumulated by Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 2,238 shares stake. 600,183 are owned by Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd. Fiduciary Fin Ser Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx stated it has 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 0.31% or 1.52M shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.14% or 130,119 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation stated it has 0.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Van Eck Corporation holds 44,602 shares. Ci Invs invested in 600,900 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 10,539 are owned by Cadinha Limited Co. Chatham Capital Gru reported 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Calamos Advsrs Lc reported 922,641 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Old Point And Finance Service N A has 3.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 67,273 shares. Argent Trust Com has invested 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 7,738 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Livingston Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Management) owns 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,054 shares.