Bridgeway Capital Management Has Upped American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Holding; MINERAL RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (MALRF) SI Decreased By 32.09%

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) stake by 50.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 230,000 shares as American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 687,950 shares with $8.78 million value, up from 457,950 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In now has $861.73M valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 2.31M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board

MINERAL RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MALRF) had a decrease of 32.09% in short interest. MALRF’s SI was 1.11M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 32.09% from 1.64 million shares previously. It closed at $9.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Axle (AXL) Laying Off Staff Due to GM (GM) Strike, May Adjust Forecast if Lasts For Extended Period, Mulls Selling Other Business Units After Casting Sale – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “American Axle (AXL) Announces Sale Of US Iron Casting Operations – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019, Pehub.com published: “AAM to sell Grede to Gamut Capital for $245 mln – PE Hub” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) Has A Mountain Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold AXL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Kbc Grp Nv holds 137,666 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 116,600 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.02% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Diamond Hill Management holds 0% or 10,926 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has 0.27% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 1.83 million shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Texas Permanent School Fund has 76,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 247,942 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 55,518 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Lord Abbett & holds 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 104,589 shares.

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing firm in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It operates through three divisions: Mining Services & Processing, Mining, and Central. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, such as materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

More notable recent Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pilbara Minerals: A Spodumene Producer With Immense Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An Update On Neometals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Brine Lithium Developers Picked Following A Relative Value Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2018. More interesting news about Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cobalt 27: New Streaming Major In The Making – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Galaxy Resources: The Market Wants To See Some Action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.