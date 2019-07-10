Bridgeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Teekay (TK) Holding By $434,100; IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (IAC) Sellers Increased By 0.24% Their Shorts

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Teekay Corporation (TK) stake by 22.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 144,700 shares as Teekay Corporation (TK)’s stock rose 17.21%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 485,000 shares with $1.90 million value, down from 629,700 last quarter. Teekay Corporation now has $398.83M valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 474,849 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 52.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Loss/Shr $0.21; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Rev $394.022M; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (NASDAQ:IAC) had an increase of 0.24% in short interest. IAC’s SI was 3.35 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.24% from 3.34M shares previously. With 873,300 avg volume, 4 days are for IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (NASDAQ:IAC)’s short sellers to cover IAC’s short positions. The SI to IAC/INTERACTIVECORP’s float is 4.35%. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $231.97. About 227,690 shares traded. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has risen 59.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IAC News: 09/05/2018 – IAC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $188.4M, EST. $150.4M; 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 09/05/2018 – IAC SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA $905M-$995M; 09/05/2018 – IAC 1Q Rev $995.1M; 09/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP – QTRLY SHR $0.71; QTRLY REV $995.1 MLN, UP 31 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP Implements iManage Insight for Al-Powered Enterprise Search; 11/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP IAC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $178; 09/05/2018 – IAC 1Q REV. $995.1M, EST.$933.3M; 10/05/2018 – Digital versions of John Hancock Investments’ Market Intelligence take two top IAC Awards; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog

Among 3 analysts covering IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IAC/InterActiveCorp had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) rating on Friday, May 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $29500 target. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28500 target in Friday, May 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, May 13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.51 billion. It operates through six divisions: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. It has a 34.28 P/E ratio. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services.

