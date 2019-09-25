Bridgeway Capital Management Has Raised Its Metlife (MET) Holding by $2.45 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Raised Osi Systems (OSIS) Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Osi Systems (OSIS) by 296.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 19,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 26,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 6,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Osi Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 95,315 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 690,450 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.30 million, up from 640,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 2.60M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Kings Point Cap Management has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 21,946 were accumulated by Security Natl. Marathon reported 46,455 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Zacks Invest owns 1.25M shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 11.40M shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Lc has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Duncker Streett And holds 6,518 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 11,220 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research holds 0.19% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 710,933 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa accumulated 0.53% or 17,510 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt invested 0.33% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Lenox Wealth owns 224 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18,400 shares to 67,991 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) by 26,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,157 shares, and cut its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 82,806 shares to 465,374 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,805 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold OSIS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.55 million shares or 1.89% more from 17.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.19 million were reported by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 13,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Lc invested in 292,049 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 7,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 12,069 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Company reported 52,734 shares. Strs Ohio holds 4,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 147,314 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Primecap Com Ca invested in 0.02% or 235,600 shares. Principal Finance holds 0.01% or 147,017 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Moreover, Legal And General Grp Pcl has 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 45,203 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).