Bridgeway Capital Management Has Raised By $658,000 Its Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Position; Argo Group International Holdings LTD. (ARGO) Shorts Up By 0.2%

Argo Group International Holdings LTD. (NYSE:ARGO) had an increase of 0.2% in short interest. ARGO’s SI was 247,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.2% from 246,800 shares previously. With 133,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Argo Group International Holdings LTD. (NYSE:ARGO)’s short sellers to cover ARGO’s short positions. The SI to Argo Group International Holdings LTD.’s float is 0.8%. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 72,923 shares traded. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has risen 21.25% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ARGO News: 08/05/2018 Argo Translation Looks to Future With Rebranding, Website Updates, New Digital Marketing Manager; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Argo Graphics 7595.T -2017/18 parent results; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS CHAIRMAN IAN MARTIN TO RETIRE JUNE 30; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Argo Mortgage 2 S.r.l.’s Class A and B Notes; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Argo Graphics 7595.T -2017/18 group results; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Argo Group; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS LTD – ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN, IAN MARTIN AM; 08/05/2018 – Argo Group Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.27 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS NAMES RUSSELL HIGGINS TO SUCCEED AS CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS LTD ARG.AX – RUSSELL HIGGINS AO WILL SUCCEED IAN MARTIN AS CHAIRMAN

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) stake by 21.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 47,000 shares as Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO)’s stock declined 7.57%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 262,000 shares with $3.67 million value, up from 215,000 last quarter. Kronos Worldwide Inc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 206,300 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry; 10/05/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC KRO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kronos Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRO); 12/04/2018 – Kronos Recognized for Leadership in Customer Success; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Pnc Fin Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,885 shares stake. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Com has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 43,897 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 271,865 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Raymond James & Associate invested in 27,325 shares. 1.51M were reported by Renaissance Technology Lc. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 124,757 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap accumulated 262,000 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Lpl Financial Ltd owns 18,339 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 35,179 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.51% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Among 2 analysts covering Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kronos Worldwide had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kaman Corporation (KAMN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 13,100 shares to 1.72M valued at $57.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 1.65M shares and now owns 2.60 million shares. Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was reduced too.