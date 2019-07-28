Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by $1.09 Million as Market Value Rose; Salient Capital Advisors Increased Targa Res (TRGP) Holding by $9.26 Million; Stock Price Declined

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 225,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.16M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.42M, up from 4.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 1.34 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.21 million, down from 493,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.46. About 800,542 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2.84M shares to 25.36M shares, valued at $389.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 26,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,444 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Lp has invested 4.2% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Management holds 0.01% or 1,302 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 638 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 174,688 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 0.01% or 22,285 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Blackstone Gru Ltd Partnership owns 258,302 shares. 440,821 are owned by Waddell Reed Fincl. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.06% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Brinker Incorporated accumulated 10,784 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon reported 4.55M shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc has 3.19M shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 107,480 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors invested in 837,865 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 483,304 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com holds 38 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest owns 56,953 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Res Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 55,114 are held by Fil Ltd. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). California-based Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co invested in 1.05 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.06% or 24,639 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Com Ma has 720,017 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). State Street Corp accumulated 7.21 million shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $4.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H, worth $660,150 on Friday, February 8. 10,000 shares were sold by MARCUS JOEL S, worth $1.30 million. On Monday, February 11 the insider Cunningham John H sold $661,300. 5,000 shares were sold by Banks Jennifer, worth $659,600.

