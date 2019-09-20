Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lowered Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Stake by $450,000 as Stock Price Declined; Cheviot Value Management Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $355,997; Share Value Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% . The institutional investor held 209,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 259,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.84M market cap company. It closed at $12.06 lastly. It is down 61.13% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 05/04/2018 – AMAG Technology Releases RISK360® Incident and Case Management and Expands Product Line; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA $120 MLN – $140 MLN; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – IF SANDOZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL BY A CERTAIN DATE, SANDOZ MAY LAUNCH GENERIC VERSION OF FERAHEME ON JULY 15, 2021, OR EARLIER; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.59; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit – sources [21:58 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $146.4M; 23/03/2018 – AMAG, SANDOZ IN STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL ON FERAHEME LITIGATION; 26/03/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD)

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 16.75M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold AMAG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 40.10 million shares or 0.32% more from 39.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advisors Lc owns 0.01% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 10,080 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 50,619 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.04% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) or 1.23M shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 154,776 shares. Susquehanna Llp owns 164,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset holds 0.02% or 127,508 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 325,150 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 19,003 shares or 0% of the stock. Ptnrs Lc holds 96,842 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 12,600 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 23,464 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 0% or 130,445 shares.

More notable recent AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Down 24.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMAG Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMAG) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $9.70 million activity. Camber Capital Management LP also bought $3.03 million worth of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) on Wednesday, August 7. 5,000 shares valued at $54,650 were bought by Bolgiano Elizabeth Scott on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.70 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.77 per share. After $-1.28 actual earnings per share reported by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.31% EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 230,000 shares to 687,950 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lcnb Corp (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Hi (DEM) by 8,063 shares to 76,569 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited reported 8,194 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 1.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 453,351 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset stated it has 2.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mengis Cap holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 76,211 shares. Moreover, Ims Cap Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,343 shares. American Economic Planning Group Inc Incorporated Adv holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,705 shares. Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And Trust, a Virginia-based fund reported 61,104 shares. Asset Strategies has invested 1.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 511,629 are owned by Moody State Bank Division. Jensen Invest Mgmt Inc holds 6.41 million shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). London Of Virginia holds 1.84% or 4.95 million shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2,100 shares. 47,721 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Community Tru And Inv accumulated 0.69% or 129,515 shares.