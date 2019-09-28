Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lifted Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holding by $514,600; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Trimmed Its Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holding by $477,400 as Share Price Declined

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 2,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 6,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 1.83M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly to Incur Approximately 5c/Share Research and Development Chg to 2Q Earnings on Sigilon Transactio; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 04/04/2018 – Lilly and Sigilon Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Typ; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Enters Collaboration Deal With Siligon For Diabetes Treatment, To Take Charge For In-process Research — MarketWatch

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 821,450 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.00 million, up from 813,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 241,774 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Comm Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 157,000 shares to 69,981 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,000 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $319.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 10,949 shares to 52,854 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc Com by 77,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond (CSJ).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. 210,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $24.44M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. 210,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $24.44M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

