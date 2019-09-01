Bridgeway Capital Management Has Increased Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stake by $1.12 Million; Timber Hill Continues to Hold Stake in Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 1.72 million shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 165.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 57,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 21,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 51,725 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 6,000 shares. Webster State Bank N A invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cetera Ltd holds 0.02% or 67,505 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 95,706 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0% or 131,472 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Com stated it has 10,244 shares. Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability has invested 1.7% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Blackrock holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 1.45M shares. Ameriprise accumulated 66,694 shares or 0% of the stock. Barnett Commerce reported 1,300 shares. Macquarie Gp accumulated 160,841 shares. Raymond James & owns 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 124,203 shares. The California-based First Foundation has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 40,990 shares. Moreover, Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 28,150 shares.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prospect Capital’s Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis – Part 1 (Includes Per Share Projections) – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital starts tender offer for $60M of senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 08/28: (LCI) (TGE) (MYOV) Higher (PAHC) (MOV) (ADSK) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/28/2019: MFNC,C,PSEC,BSAC – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. 370 shares valued at $12,323 were bought by Michael Mark C on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Elects Mark C. Micklem to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Bank Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trupanion Inc (TRUP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.