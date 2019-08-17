Bridgeway Capital Management Has Decreased Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $1.96 Million as Shares Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Doheny Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,385 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 45,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 518,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.62M, down from 536,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ETFs to Gain From Starbucks’ Solid Q3 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Luckin Coffee Stock Jumped 25% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Only A Few Can Know About This Market-Beating “Edge”… – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gold Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:GORO) by 104,200 shares to 519,300 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.