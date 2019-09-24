Bridgeway Capital Management Has Cut Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding by $7.22 Million; Greenlight Capital Has Raised Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Holding by $4.89 Million; Share Price Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 84,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 825,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.51 million, down from 909,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 283,502 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 19,110 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 36,500 shares to 146,800 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100,484 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 1.68 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% or 949,210 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp owns 0.16% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 563,437 shares. 1,995 are owned by James Inv. 976 are held by Amica Retiree Medical. Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 234 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 23,811 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.15% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cap Invsts holds 0.03% or 1.50M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 17,348 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.62% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Tcw Grp has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 1832 Asset Management LP reported 123,477 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder has 0.12% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 29,183 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.03 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 217,200 shares to 731,600 shares, valued at $26.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 251,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 868,100 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

