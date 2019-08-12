Bridgeway Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Pcm (PCMI) as Market Value Rose; Autonomy Capital LP Has Boosted Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Stake by $500,000 as Stock Price Rose

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.04M market cap company. The stock increased 8.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 114,656 shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 48.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 48,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 149,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 101,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 216,682 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 113,627 shares to 54,945 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 32,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,700 shares, and cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

