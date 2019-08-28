Bridgeway Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) by $2.87 Million; Harvest Capital Strategies Has Increased Its Stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by $919,497 as Market Valuation Rose

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 22,964 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20; 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 66.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 514,663 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 309,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 132,342 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 04/04/2018 – AMC Pact With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings,; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Company Signs Agreement with AMC; 19/04/2018 – ‘The Snowman Trek’ Follows Four Ultra-Athletes Challenging an Impossible Himalayan Record, in Cinemas Nationwide May 17 Only; 04/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND OF SAUDI ARABIA – DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT ENTERTAINMENT, AMC EXPECT TO OPEN 30-40 CINEMAS IN ABOUT 15 SAUDI CITIES OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 16/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Participate in May Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC); 04/04/2018 – AMC To Open Its First Theater In Saudi Arabia On April 18 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy Irons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 27/04/2018 – China’s Hollywood romance sours amid trade war, debt fears

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 54,092 are held by Lpl Financial Ltd Company. Maverick Cap Ltd invested in 0.07% or 359,770 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 0.02% or 12,450 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 149,289 shares. 6,196 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.16% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 0.03% or 92,622 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 36,862 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 66,217 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 31,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 238,409 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 1.32M shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 118,428 shares in its portfolio.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 41,100 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $63.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,050 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 301,154 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 17,743 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co has 184 shares. Aperio Gru Lc stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has 62,877 shares. 111,621 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 309 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 0.01% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 400 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 20,808 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Fairpointe Cap Lc stated it has 2.95% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 440,868 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 141,516 shares. 150 were accumulated by Regions Corp.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares to 28,151 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).