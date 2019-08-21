Bridgeway Capital Management Has Boosted Its Genie Energy LTD (GNE) Position by $641,600; Stock Rose; Pegasystems (PEGA) Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Cut Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) by 65.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 80,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 202,467 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 122,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genie Energy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 6,985 shares traded. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 109.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M; 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®; 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 19/04/2018 – DJ Genie Energy Ltd Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNE); 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 10/04/2018 – GENIE ENTERPRISE LTD SAYS CLOSING OF SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT $10 MLN; 27/03/2018 – China Unicom Builds its Largest DDoS Protection Cloud with Genie; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q Rev $89.3M; 08/03/2018 Genie Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 116,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 965,718 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.77 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 14,744 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evo Payments Inc. by 338,968 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $38.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biolife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 105,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings In.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pegasystems Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Pegasystems Stock Gained 17% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pegasystems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Pegasystems (PEGA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 239% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James owns 14,912 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 52,244 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Com has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications, Wisconsin-based fund reported 664 shares. Synovus Corp reported 86 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 8,191 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Numerixs Invest Tech stated it has 4,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 25,644 shares. Bamco Inc Ny, New York-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 156,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc holds 1.08 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited holds 3,670 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 1,820 shares stake. 4,544 were reported by Metropolitan Life New York.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 13,600 shares to 289,400 shares, valued at $27.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,700 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold GNE shares while 7 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.97 million shares or 21.14% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 20,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Company owns 230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. James has 1,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Com invested 0% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 3,000 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 1,113 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 13,410 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 704 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 3,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 3,799 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 14,727 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 745,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings.