Bridgeway Capital Management Has Boosted C & F Finl (CFFI) Position by $556,200; Market Valuation Rose; Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Share Price Declined While First American Bank Cut by $604,908 Its Position

Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) decreased 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 18,685 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 26,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending.

C & F Finl Corp (CFFI) increased its stake by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 49,052 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 38,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declined 12.98% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.87M for 12.39 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford by 15,650 shares to 641,583 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 36,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co stated it has 187,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Captrust Advsr stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 899,303 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.48% or 5.38 million shares. Hillsdale Inv Management stated it has 5,290 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 255,764 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Gotham Asset Management Ltd accumulated 156,637 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Franklin holds 13,958 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc stated it has 2.64M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 23,775 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc by 40,000 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corindus Vascular Robotics I by 635,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,200 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

