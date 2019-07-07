Bridgeway Capital Management Has Boosted By $2.37 Million Its Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Holding; Commerce Bank Has Increased Adobe (ADBE) Position

Commerce Bank increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 2.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank acquired 5,572 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Commerce Bank holds 194,365 shares with $51.80M value, up from 188,793 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $147.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) stake by 133.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 63,919 shares as Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)’s stock rose 12.57%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 111,900 shares with $4.20 million value, up from 47,981 last quarter. Apogee Enterprises Inc now has $1.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 173,678 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 3.37% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN TO $65 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund: Market Participants Don’t Appreciate that Apogee Enterprises’ Businesses Are Significantly Better Positioned; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apogee Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APOG); 26/04/2018 – Apogee Elects New Director; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 100,900 shares to 826,250 valued at $107.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) stake by 36,000 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. $34.32M worth of stock was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95M worth of stock.

Among 17 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. The firm has "Buy" rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.