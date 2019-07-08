Bridgeway Capital Management Decreased Position in Citigroup (C) by $4.69 Million as Share Price Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While Northeast Financial Consultants Decreased Stake by $948,780

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 75,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.11M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 1.14 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 1.94M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co reported 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tru Department Mb State Bank N A invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Invest Services Inc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 149,933 shares. Ssi Mgmt Incorporated reported 19,931 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jolley Asset Lc has invested 3.97% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cincinnati Casualty has 236,400 shares for 8.25% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). City Fl holds 5,376 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 2.69% or 116,543 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Ltd Liability Com holds 195,397 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guardian Management holds 59,297 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co invested in 59.68M shares. Parametric Associates Limited Company reported 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year's $0.81 per share.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.92 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,262 shares to 20,432 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 18,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 29,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 856,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Weis Mkts Inc (NYSE:WMK).