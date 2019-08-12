Bridgeway Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Loews (L) by $874,200; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Boosted by $21.54 Million Its Stake

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 805,290 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, down from 823,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 900,935 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04 million, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 2.89M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory owns 4,013 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 3.04M shares. 445,161 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation. Synovus Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 1,983 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 117,739 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1,031 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Company has 36,586 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc owns 4,407 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 589,663 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 9,343 are held by Savings Bank Of Hawaii. Natixis, France-based fund reported 6,838 shares. Texas Yale Cap stated it has 115,552 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Park Avenue Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 38,800 shares to 292,300 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 17,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 183,660 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. 3.89 million are owned by Maverick Cap Ltd. Epoch Prtnrs owns 0.55% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.38M shares. Timessquare Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 1.72 million shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,837 shares. Macquarie Gp accumulated 119,346 shares. Origin Asset Llp reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Grisanti Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 3.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 95,608 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lord Abbett & Limited stated it has 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Carroll Fin Assocs holds 0% or 457 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willscot Corp by 872,405 shares to 136,410 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 216,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 991,233 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).