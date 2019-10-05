Bridgeway Capital Management Cut Its Foster L B Co (FSTR) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Among 5 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ally Financial has $4400 highest and $32 lowest target. $37.80’s average target is 18.87% above currents $31.8 stock price. Ally Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Monday, September 9. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ALLY in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral”. See Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $39.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Upgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30 New Target: $32 Maintain

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Foster L B Co (FSTR) stake by 27.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 42,200 shares as Foster L B Co (FSTR)’s stock rose 12.89%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 113,800 shares with $3.11M value, down from 156,000 last quarter. Foster L B Co now has $206.03 million valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 21,495 shares traded. L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) has risen 10.11% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500.

Analysts await L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.47 per share. FSTR’s profit will be $5.51 million for 9.36 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by L.B. Foster Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.22% negative EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) stake by 25,000 shares to 185,200 valued at $5.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) stake by 265,600 shares and now owns 377,700 shares. Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold FSTR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 12.77% more from 5.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 203,134 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 7,725 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 58,775 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 37,904 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 40,486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 65,843 shares. Pitcairn Co accumulated 10,516 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 800 shares. Kennedy Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 241,213 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 100,232 shares. Moreover, Snow Mgmt LP has 0.05% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 30,476 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Co owns 1,556 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 45,835 shares.

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 3.10M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial services and products for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.39 billion. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. It has a 8.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive finance services for clients and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products.