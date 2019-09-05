Bridgeway Capital Management Boosted Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Position; Vse (VSEC)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) stake by 160.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 266,000 shares as Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)’s stock rose 9.22%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 431,600 shares with $1.18 million value, up from 165,600 last quarter. Enzo Biochem Inc now has $157.44 million valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.0605 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3105. About 19,070 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case

Vse Corp (VSEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 33 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 24 sold and reduced their equity positions in Vse Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 7.81 million shares, up from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Vse Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 7.

The stock increased 1.66% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 9,009 shares traded. VSE Corporation (VSEC) has declined 29.59% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $349.51 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. It has a 9.78 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Koonce Calvin Scott holds 100% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation for 1.85 million shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 234,320 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 1.38% invested in the company for 413,806 shares. The Virginia-based Hendershot Investments Inc. has invested 0.78% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 9,758 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 22,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Inc has 18,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 321,062 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). City Holdings accumulated 120 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 12,446 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 2.17 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 320,061 shares. Kempner Management stated it has 0.17% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 232,175 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity. Shares for $1.53 million were bought by HARBERT MANAGEMENT CORP.