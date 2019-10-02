Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 13.45% above currents $37.91 stock price. Newmont Mining had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $36 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. Citigroup maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. See Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

11/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Upgrade

09/09/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Neutral Old Target: $35.1000 New Target: $45.4000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Sector Perform New Target: $45.0000 Upgrade

03/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $37.7 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. BWB’s profit would be $7.78M giving it 10.84 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 3.85% EPS growth. It closed at $11.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 15,368 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 10,952 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 150,964 shares. Madison Investment reported 290,900 shares. Morgan Stanley has 3.58 million shares. Korea Invest has 0.15% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Barnett & Com owns 1,642 shares. Odey Asset Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Daiwa Grp reported 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 857,707 shares. 528,857 are owned by Aperio Lc. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 10,113 shares. Clear Harbor Asset holds 0.04% or 5,508 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mining For Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Gold ETFs and Stocks Dominated by Select Few – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $31.08 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 609,717 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking services and products to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $337.51 million. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.33 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, firms, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans.