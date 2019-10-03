Bridgewater Associates LP Upped Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake By $9.05 Million; Corts 7.625 Pfd (KTP) Shorts Lowered By 2.99%

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 216.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 55,521 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 81,110 shares with $13.29M value, up from 25,589 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 363,977 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS

Corts 7.625 Pfd (NYSE:KTP) had a decrease of 2.99% in short interest. KTP’s SI was 16,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.99% from 16,700 shares previously. With 13,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Corts 7.625 Pfd (NYSE:KTP)’s short sellers to cover KTP’s short positions. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 23,358 shares traded or 31.15% up from the average. Corts Trust for J.C. Penney Debentures (NYSE:KTP) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Corts Trust for J.C. Penney Debentures (NYSE:KTP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J.C. Penney: KTP Looks Less Attractive At The Moment Based On 2097 Bond Values – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J.C. Penney: Reviewing The Potential For Its Stock And Bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “64% If They Go Bankrupt, Multibagger If They Don’t: Penney’s From Heaven – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Corts Trust for J.C. Penney Debentures (NYSE:KTP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J. C. Penney: I Am Buying The Debt Securities Being Sold – Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 9.8% Yielding Portfolio Beating The Market: The Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio Mid-Year Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 44,024 shares to 7,345 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 238,818 shares and now owns 311,449 shares. Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell, Schlumberger complete Sensia JV – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Acquires MESTECH Services – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Rockwell Automation – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 29,825 shares. Crossvault Cap Management accumulated 2.66% or 33,118 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Inc owns 1.54M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Page Arthur B invested in 13,474 shares. 7,898 are owned by Homrich & Berg. Pettee Investors Inc invested in 0.56% or 5,356 shares. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Papp L Roy Assoc reported 12,055 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,886 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department has 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,231 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 30,823 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0.09% or 912,319 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Advsrs owns 2 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability stated it has 15,250 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 191,312 shares.