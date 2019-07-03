Bridgewater Associates LP Upped Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Stake By $1.33 Million; Aviva plc (LON:AV) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Aviva PLC (LON:AV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Aviva PLC had 31 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Aviva plc (LON:AV) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was reinitiated by Shore Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 7. As per Monday, January 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Conviction Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. UBS maintained the shares of AV in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AV in report on Tuesday, January 8 with “Overweight” rating. See Aviva plc (LON:AV) latest ratings:

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) stake by 215.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 82,852 shares as Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT)’s stock declined 5.38%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 121,350 shares with $2.00 million value, up from 38,498 last quarter. Peoples Utd Finl Inc now has $6.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 1.53M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 12.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Rev $386.2M; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Profit Rises 52; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of People’s United Financial, Inc. Investors (PBCT)

The stock increased 0.56% or GBX 2.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 433.2. About 7.99M shares traded. Aviva plc (LON:AV) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Aviva plc provides life insurance, general insurance, accident and health insurance, and asset management services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 17.32 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s long-term insurance and savings products include Annuities; equity release products; pension products, such as personal and group pensions, stakeholder pensions, and income drawdown; protection products, including term assurance, mortgage life insurance, flexible whole of life, and critical illness cover and group schemes; bonds and savings comprising single premium investment bonds and regular premium savings plans; and investment products consisting of unit trusts, individual savings accounts, and open ended investment companies. It has a 11.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s general and health insurance products comprise personal lines of insurance products, such as motor, household, travel, and creditor insurance; commercial lines of insurance products, including fleet, liability, and commercial property insurance; health insurance products consisting of private health, income protection, and personal accident products, as well as various corporate healthcare insurance products; and insurance for corporate and specialty risks.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $111,746 activity. $111,746 worth of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares were sold by RICHARDS MARK W.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 359,817 shares to 345,245 valued at $29.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 1.06 million shares and now owns 872,821 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was reduced too.

