Bridgewater Associates LP Upped New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Stake by $789,294; Market Value Rose; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) Trimmed by $342,463

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 31,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.65M market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 125,994 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 159.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 71,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 116,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 45,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 4.12M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income (NAD) by 151,200 shares to 760,612 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 47,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Municipal Income Qua (BYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 437,163 shares. 30,000 were reported by Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company. General American owns 1.00 million shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Hl Finance Serv Limited accumulated 51,877 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc), New York-based fund reported 27,936 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn invested in 1,200 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Sterling Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 207,090 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 57,833 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 16,875 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt reported 62,534 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc holds 90,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $437,789 activity. $394,641 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares were bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 139,896 shares to 606,735 shares, valued at $32.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 236,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,398 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).