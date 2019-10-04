Bridgewater Associates LP Upped Its Nordstrom (JWN) Position by $14.41 Million; Stock Price Declined; First Solar Com (FSLR) Holding Increased by Boston Common Asset Management Llc

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 96.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 464,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 947,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.18 million, up from 482,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 2.95 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Of Nordstrom Board Announces The Receipt And Rejection Of An Indicative Proposal To Acquire The Company; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Group Includes Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Slides as Sales Miss Curbs Department-Store Optimism; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (FSLR) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 69,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, up from 63,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.43M shares traded or 21.78% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “First Solar Reports Loss to Start Turnaround Year – The Motley Fool” on May 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of First Solar Plunged 10.4% Today – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Solar Energy Stocks Are Dropping Like a Rock – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Stocks That Fell Hard on Thursday – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11,415 shares to 64,689 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,668 shares, and cut its stake in Sarco Engineering Plc F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 1,150 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 6.97 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 236,162 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Limited Co has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 8,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 51,480 shares. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 74 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 895,360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Madison Investment Hldgs owns 209,765 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 53,754 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Co holds 40,645 shares. Hm Payson And Company holds 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 60 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 15,503 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 44,024 shares to 7,345 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 31,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,372 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century Companies Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 243,400 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 12 shares. Caxton Associate Lp has invested 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 213,078 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Llc stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 23,150 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 8,189 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt. First Natl invested in 10,151 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 48,232 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 258,893 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 32,536 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 411,596 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 9.66 million shares.