Bridgewater Associates LP Upped Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Position; Shorts at Centric Brands (CTRC) Raised By 2.64%

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) had an increase of 2.64% in short interest. CTRC’s SI was 295,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.64% from 288,000 shares previously. With 68,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC)’s short sellers to cover CTRC’s short positions. The SI to Centric Brands Inc’s float is 0.95%. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 153,697 shares traded or 113.44% up from the average. Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) has declined 50.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.09% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 83.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 20,559 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 45,133 shares with $2.05M value, up from 24,574 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $37.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 7.30 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, manages, and manufactures kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company has market cap of $164.51 million. The firm also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s company-owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69 target in Friday, February 22 report. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APC in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 7 to “Hold”.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 34,684 shares to 124,628 valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 18,402 shares and now owns 79,156 shares. Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) was reduced too.

