Bridgewater Associates LP Upped By $1.03 Million Its Kohls (KSS) Position; Marathon Oil Has 1.17 Sentiment

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 247 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 211 sold and decreased equity positions in Marathon Oil Corp. The funds in our database now own: 638.48 million shares, up from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Marathon Oil Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 176 Increased: 160 New Position: 87.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 7.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 15,192 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 3.44%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 217,153 shares with $14.93 million value, up from 201,961 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $8.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 1.57 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) stake by 536,741 shares to 135,462 valued at $7.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) stake by 13,828 shares and now owns 19,033 shares. Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc reported 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Meiji Yasuda Life Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bluecrest Mngmt holds 8,478 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Euclidean Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.88% stake. Td Asset Management holds 67,522 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hills Bancorp And has invested 0.09% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Asset Management One reported 111,520 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 24,761 shares. White Pine Inv Company stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Massachusetts Finance Com Ma accumulated 0% or 38,920 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 145,928 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.09% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 317,336 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Co reported 78 shares stake. Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 0.67% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Blackrock holds 0.05% or 17.43 million shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 6.66M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc holds 5.84% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation for 4.68 million shares. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owns 1.45 million shares or 5.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Group Inc has 4.67% invested in the company for 262,930 shares. The New York-based F&V Capital Management Llc has invested 2.79% in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc, a Montana-based fund reported 921,464 shares.