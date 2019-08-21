Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Its Holding in Bce (BCE) as Stock Value Rose; General American Investors Company Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $2.12 Million; Stock Value Declined

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 68,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 260,225 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 328,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 619,641 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39M, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 15.62 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 373,184 shares to 792,697 shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 118,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc holds 3.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 523,085 shares. Community Financial Services Gru Limited holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 237,688 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 9.35 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company owns 9,878 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 432,293 shares. First Personal Financial Services has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amer Money Limited Com has 11,630 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 18,000 are held by Beck Mack & Oliver Llc. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 2.52M shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs invested in 1.44% or 801,828 shares. Matarin Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 110,308 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Llc accumulated 6,471 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma stated it has 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Btr Mngmt invested in 5,127 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.