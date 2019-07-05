Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position; Shorts at Kvh Industries (KVHI) Lowered By 5.73%

Kvh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KVHI) had a decrease of 5.73% in short interest. KVHI’s SI was 134,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.73% from 143,000 shares previously. With 38,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Kvh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KVHI)’s short sellers to cover KVHI’s short positions. The SI to Kvh Industries Inc’s float is 1.04%. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 5,437 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 11.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) stake by 18.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 77,733 shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 347,071 shares with $3.01 million value, down from 424,804 last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc now has $10.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 1.81M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY

Among 4 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of CVE in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cenovus announces pricing for cash tender offers Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Buy on the Dip – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 236.84% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. CVE’s profit will be $319.06M for 8.61 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 420.00% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 26.69M shares to 41.09M valued at $2.12 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 46,781 shares and now owns 68,057 shares. Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) was raised too.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $31,574 activity. $20,145 worth of stock was sold by JACKSON ELIZABETH on Thursday, February 14. 441 shares were sold by Baker Jennifer Louise, worth $4,763. KITS VAN HEYNINGEN MARTIN sold $2,857 worth of stock.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets mobile connectivity services and products for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $193.82 million. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware services and products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers airtime plans that enable clients to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services.

More notable recent KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KVH Announces KONGSBERG as First Partner for KVH Watch IoT Connectivity – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive KVH Industries’s (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Down By 25%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KVH Industries Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:KVHI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KVH Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.