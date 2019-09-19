Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding; UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO SPA ORDINARY S (UPZPF) Shorts Raised By 2.3%

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 61,315 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 475,303 shares with $22.39M value, down from 536,618 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $14.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 370,133 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3

UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO SPA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:UPZPF) had an increase of 2.3% in short interest. UPZPF’s SI was 2.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.3% from 2.71M shares previously. It closed at $4.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Invest Rech owns 4,575 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Thrivent For Lutherans has 13,581 shares. 47,753 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. 28,663 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation. Asset Management holds 0.05% or 10,147 shares in its portfolio. Brandes Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 2% or 1.91M shares. Td Asset accumulated 97,769 shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability Company has 860,367 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. First Natl holds 0.25% or 56,821 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Oakworth invested in 435 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 418,408 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 7,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cardinal Health has $5200 highest and $4100 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is -0.63% below currents $47.97 stock price. Cardinal Health had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 32,195 shares to 40,508 valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (INDA) stake by 2.98M shares and now owns 3.01M shares. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was raised too.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $324.95 million for 11.00 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CARB, CAH, TWOU and VAL – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPCOMING DEADLINES – CARB, CAH & JE – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin health care firm names new CEO – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and banking services primarily in Italy. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Banking Business, Real Estate Business, and Holding and Other Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers non-life and life insurance products; and reinsurance services to small and medium sized companies.