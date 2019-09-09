Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Bce (BCE) Position by $3.01 Million; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Stake Held by Ashford Capital Management Inc

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 68,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 260,225 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 328,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 500,994 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 5,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 89,191 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95M, up from 84,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $419.4. About 278,943 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 54,130 shares to 576,313 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 1,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,667 shares, and cut its stake in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23,115 shares to 28,981 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 124,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).