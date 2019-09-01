Bridgewater Associates LP Stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose; Endurance Wealth Management Decreased Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $564,880

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 7,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 96,973 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 104,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 159.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 71,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 116,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 45,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 2.53 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC) by 5,649 shares to 71,627 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 31,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crude prices plunge after unexpected rise in stockpiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Managers Oh owns 112,627 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York stated it has 0.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Texas Capital National Bank Tx owns 4,964 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. 21,256 are owned by Stillwater Management Ltd Liability Com. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 826,235 shares. Meridian Mgmt stated it has 9,586 shares. Diversified Communications invested 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 2,060 are owned by Camarda Advsrs Lc. Holderness Invs owns 48,633 shares. Prudential Pcl stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated stated it has 21,423 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 0.41% or 17,833 shares. Qs Investors Ltd accumulated 0.73% or 818,228 shares. Doliver Lp stated it has 1.34M shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity. 34,000 shares were bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK, worth $394,641 on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Management reported 42,421 shares. 39,432 are held by Strs Ohio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 217 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,870 shares. Cibc Markets, New York-based fund reported 70,668 shares. Cleararc stated it has 0.03% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 34,950 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd holds 28,351 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 62,300 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd has 19,471 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.05% or 99,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 10 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 29,772 shares.

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York Community Bancorp: Growth Mode – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B. Riley FBR gets bullish on New York Community Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Community Bancorp declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Look For Value In 2019 With New York Community Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 576,766 shares to 3,145 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 238,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,445 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).