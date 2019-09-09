Bridgewater Associates LP Stake In Cvs Health (CVS) Was Has Lifted; White Elm Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $2.04 Million

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, down from 11,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 38,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 636,180 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.31 million, up from 597,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 10,807 shares to 48,517 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 26,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,412 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa owns 9,697 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 1.75% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il invested in 49,940 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sageworth owns 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 615 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 0.22% stake. Clean Yield Group Incorporated has invested 1.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 15,950 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 339,846 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security has invested 1.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 2,846 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Markston Interest Limited Liability Company owns 326,499 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co owns 131,685 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 4.17M are held by Barclays Plc. Riverhead Management Lc has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Management Limited Company owns 1,240 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co holds 0.3% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 34 shares. 21,243 were reported by Oak Ridge Ltd. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Investors reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The North Carolina-based Carroll Fin Associates has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tradewinds Capital Lc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,140 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 1.1% stake. Essex Financial Services stated it has 4,284 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 350 shares. 43,263 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Foundry Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oarsman owns 1,015 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Stephens Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 65 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares to 110,900 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.