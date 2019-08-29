Bridgewater Associates LP Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Cut by $2.90 Million as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Monetta Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 63,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 281,063 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 344,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 1.08 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 456,210 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $245.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 4,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

