Bridgewater Associates LP Raised Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position by $8.02 Million; Share Price Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Cut Stake by $34.41 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 47.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 465,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 521,464 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.77 million, down from 986,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 1045.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 46,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 51,369 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, up from 4,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $173.49. About 862,012 shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) At US$14.09? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Lockheed Martin reported 0.16% stake. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 28,726 shares. Macquarie Gp invested in 0.03% or 113,180 shares. Moreover, Principal has 0.14% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Numerixs Invest Technology owns 1,800 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ashfield Prns Lc reported 13,470 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Adage Prns Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 43,142 shares. Private Capital Advsr stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Planning Limited Co holds 5,649 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 106,893 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 124,225 shares to 153,949 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 90,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,906 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Luckin Coffee Stock Jumped 25% in July – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Howard Schultz Won’t Be Running For President In 2020 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks’ Digital Efforts Are Paying Off Nicely – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24,092 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $122.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 20,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Inv Prtnrs Lc reported 170,097 shares. Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 0.07% or 7,705 shares. 33,421 were reported by National Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Westwood Mngmt Il has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). California-based One Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Parsec Finance accumulated 215,805 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Profund Ltd Company owns 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 99,756 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 14,925 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. New York-based Gideon Cap Advsr has invested 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 89,792 were accumulated by Edgestream Prns L P. Glenview State Bank Trust Dept holds 81,575 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Graybill Bartz Associate accumulated 46,615 shares. National Bank Of The West, a California-based fund reported 27,975 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated invested in 603 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0.02% or 31,627 shares.