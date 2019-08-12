Bridgewater Associates LP Raised Eqt (EQT) Holding by $680,800 as Share Price Declined; Halsey Associates Has Lifted Boeing (BA) Stake by $2.88 Million; Stock Price Declined

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 34,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.34 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 5.17 million shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM HAS ENTERED INTO A $2.5 BLN 364-DAY SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2020 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.5 BLN – $0.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 245,425 shares to 536,618 shares, valued at $25.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 34,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,460 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895 worth of stock. On Thursday, March 14 the insider Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. 1,205 shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr., worth $24,992 on Monday, April 1. Smith David Joseph had bought 16,800 shares worth $320,208 on Tuesday, February 19. 1,025 shares were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV, worth $21,259 on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability owns 97,036 shares. 331,636 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Us Bank & Trust De owns 21,598 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moore Mgmt Lp invested in 170,000 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 39,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 574 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 263,253 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.40M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors has 518 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 4,104 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 258 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, FDX, EQT and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Portion of Mountain Valley Pipeline ordered halted over water quality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQT Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is EQT Corporation (EQT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,562 shares to 232,532 shares, valued at $17.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,512 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corp stated it has 850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Advsrs Lc reported 504 shares stake. Missouri-based Financial has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi accumulated 100 shares. Mairs Power holds 0.02% or 4,180 shares. Girard Prns Limited holds 18,194 shares. 62,150 are held by Edgar Lomax Communications Va. House Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1,020 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.28% or 2,819 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kings Point accumulated 2.28% or 30,047 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi reported 4.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co holds 1.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 37,200 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.