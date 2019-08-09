Bridgewater Associates LP Raised By $358,386 Its Celanese Del (CE) Position; Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Celanese Corp Del (CE) stake by 49.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 3,657 shares as Celanese Corp Del (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 11,035 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 7,378 last quarter. Celanese Corp Del now has $14.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 747,618 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (WTT) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 0.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 6 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 7 trimmed and sold positions in Wireless Telecom Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.10 million shares, down from 5.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wireless Telecom Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 52,776 shares to 29,120 valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 225,859 shares and now owns 310,789 shares. Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Nomura maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $11400 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 402,980 shares. 565,472 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Asset Mngmt One has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 66,263 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 68,057 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0.01% or 2,398 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Lc reported 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 2,595 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab holds 0.08% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. 23,390 are held by Allstate. 32,412 are owned by Victory Management. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 34,484 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 137,710 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Webster State Bank N A holds 0% or 250 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 5,311 shares.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5201. About 4,816 shares traded. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT) has declined 21.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WTT News: 09/05/2018 – WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC – MARCH 31, 2018 BACKLOG OF FIRM ORDERS OF $10.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Boonton Strengthens Its Position as the Peak Power Measurement Leader with Introduction of the 4500C, its Next Generation Peak; 09/05/2018 – Wireless Telecom Sees 2Q Rev $12.25M-$12.75M; 11/05/2018 – X-Square Capital Buys 1.2% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc; 12/03/2018 Wireless Telecom 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 12/03/2018 – WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12; 09/05/2018 – WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02; 12/03/2018 – Wireless Telecom 4Q Rev $12M; 09/05/2018 – Wireless Telecom 1Q Rev $13.3M; 09/05/2018 – Wireless Telecom 1Q EPS 2c

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes radio frequency and microwave products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $32.38 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It currently has negative earnings. It creates and makes a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $69,814 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. for 1.86 million shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 228,041 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in the company for 11,100 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 15,617 shares.